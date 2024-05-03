UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor-in-Chief
May 3, 2024

At least 16 pro-Palestine protestors were released from the John E. Goode Pre-trial Detention Facility on Friday afternoon after they were arrested Thursday night for violating their 10 p.m. curfew on the University of North Florida Green.

According to UNF, 16 protestors were arrested, eight being students. Students for a Democratic Society, the group that organized the protest, said 17 were arrested, 11 students and six others.

A protester is moved into a police vehicle. (Collin Frye)

The protestors were all charged with trespassing, a first-degree misdemeanor. They were all released on their own recognizance, so they did not have to post bail, but they are responsible for arriving at their next court date and following any conditions of the release.

One condition is that non-student protestors cannot visit the UNF campus while the court case is pending.

The university said the protestors were arrested after ignoring trespassing warnings.

“Consistent with the University’s enforcement of reasonable time, place and manner restrictions, demonstrators at UNF Thursday evening were told by University Police that they needed to leave campus by 10 p.m. as they have done the previous two nights,” UNF said.

All the protestors will return to the courtroom on Monday, May 13 at 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
