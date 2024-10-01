UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

SG Senate meeting schedule update

Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
October 1, 2024

The Student Government Senate meeting originally scheduled for Sept. 27 was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. All business that was planned for the Sept. 27 meeting will now be heard at the next SG Senate meeting on Oct. 18, at 12 p.m., according to the student government homepage.

The next committee meetings are still set to take place at their original times on Oct. 4:

  • Rules and Oversight Committee: Oct. 4, 10 a.m.
  • Budget and Allocations Committee: Oct. 4, noon
  • University and Student Affairs Committee: Oct. 4, 2 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

