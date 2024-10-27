UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Oct. 25 SG Committee meetings recap— New Associate Justice, SDS funding, November Osprey Voice survey

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
October 27, 2024

A new associate justice was appointed, and Students for a Democratic Society requested funding during the Student Government committee meetings on Friday, Oct. 25. The November Osprey Voice survey was also discussed. 

R&O Committee meeting

At the Rules and Oversight Committee meeting, Jacob Gordon was confirmed as the eighth Associate Justice in SG’s Judicial Branch. In his remarks before the confirmation interview, Gordon highlighted his academic background and work in the medical field as qualifications for the role. He also described himself as empathetic, something he learned from his experiences.

In his letter of recommendation delivered by Student Advocate Haley Ginsberg, Student Body President Michael Barcal said he gives Gordon his “highest recommendation.” 

In the confirmation interview, R&O Committee Vice Chair and Senator Vevvy Summerall asked whether Gordon would put his empathy for individuals over his constitutional duties, to which he responded that his constitutional duties would precede his personal beliefs. 

Senator Zachary Quinn also asked Gordon why he applied for a position in the Judicial Branch. Gordon responded, saying the Judicial Branch “fit [his] personality best.” The matter was then taken to a vote, and Gordon was confirmed 7-0.

Four pieces of legislation were also amended and voted on during the meeting. Revisions to the Legislative Branch Statutes, OB-24F-3767, provide senators with a six-week leave of absence in the fall or spring semester, an increase from three weeks per section 401.2. The legislation also replaces references to the Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity with Students Advocating for Change in Chapter 416. 

OB-24F-3767 also alters the University and Student Affairs Committee’s statutes. Section 1204.2 was amended to include the fact that Osprey Voice surveys will occur once per month “unless in the event of unforeseen weather causing the University to close.” At the suggestion of Senate President Audrey McGrath, “unforseen weather” was changed to “unforseen circumstances.”

Senate President Audrey McGrath presents OB-24F-3767 to the R&O Committee on Oct. 25, 2024, in the Senate Chambers. (Ethan Leckie)

After the meeting, Spinnaker asked McGrath about amending the language to say “unforseen circumstances.” She responded that her decision was to ensure that any changes to UNF operations would be reflected in the legislation. The legislation was passed in a 7-0 vote.

SR-24F-3768 provided clerical alterations to the Legislative Branch’s policies and procedures. The legislation was also passed in a 7-0 vote.

The agenda was also updated to include discussions on bills SB-24F-3774, which amends Title VI, and SB-24F-3775, which amends Title III. SG Attorney General Anthony Balsamo introduced both pieces of legislation, which were not provided to Spinnaker before the meeting.

To better understand the legislation, Spinnaker contacted Balsamo, who did not respond before publication. Both bills passed the R&O Committee by 7-0 votes.

B&A Committee meeting

Five organizations’ requests for funding were presented to the Budget and Allocations Committee during the Oct. 25 meeting. 

One of the requests was a $2,000 Travel Request for UNF’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society’s upcoming trip to Denver, Colorado, for the SDS National Convention. $941.15 would go towards lodging, with the remaining $1,058.85 covering transportation costs, according to the Travel Request.

In discussions regarding the request, Senator Benjamin Shmia expressed his opposition to funding SDS. 

Shmia asked Lissie Morales, president of UNF’s SDS chapter, whether students arrested in last May’s protest on the campus’ Green would attend the conference. 

Morales responded with “yes,” prompting Shmia to express his opposition to their request, citing personal concerns about potentially enabling more protests from the group.

After Shmia’s remarks, Senator and Sergeant-at-Arms Liz Kramer expressed her support for SDS’ request, reminding Senators that they are only to approve or deny requests for funding solely based on the purpose of the funds as outlined in their respective requests.

Calvin Pell (left) and UNF SDS President Lissie Morales (right) present UNF SDS’ Travel Request to the B&A Committee on Oct. 25, 2024, in the Senate Chambers. (Ethan Leckie)

The request was put to a vote, passing 4-1, with Shmia casting the lone negative vote.

After the meeting, Shmia declined to comment on his opposition to SDS’ Travel Request to Spinnaker.

Spinnaker also spoke with Kramer, who elaborated on the importance of Senators’ impartiality when voting on funding requests.

“That’s part of the job that we sign up for. So, when we take that vow, we’re vowing to work in the best interest of the students, not necessarily our opinions.”

“Not everybody is going to have perfect neutrality every single time, which is why we have a body of student government, to kind of counter-correct that and maintain that neutrality. But overall, it’s just a part of who we’re supposed to be as senators,” she said.

UNF’s Department of Recreation and Wellness also requested $30,000 to cover salaries for the Competition Pool Complex’s lifeguards for the year. 

The UNF Pickleball Club presented a Travel Request for $1,987 to cover registration and transportation to attend the DUPR Collegiate National Championship in Dallas, Texas.

UNF’s student food bank, Lend-a-Wing, requested $2,300 to replace two broken computers. 

SG Treasurer Benjamin Smith requested $10,000 to fund yearlong programming for the UNF Student Government’s 50th Anniversary. 

All four requests passed the B&A Committee in 5-0 votes.

USA Committee Meeting

November’s Osprey Voice survey will focus on students’ opinions regarding the Boathouse restaurant in the Student Union. The University and Student Affairs Committee voted 3-0 in their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the topic for the upcoming survey. The topic won out over other issues, including parking.

The survey’s questions will consider students’ use of the space, suggestions for new menu items and improved service for dietary restrictions.

The survey will be conducted from Nov. 18 to 21, per the USA Committee chair, Senator Venia Cadet. Senators will canvass throughout the month, according to Senate President Audrey McGrath.

Student Advocate Haley Ginsberg also announced the upcoming Mental Health Week dates. From Nov. 12 to 15, SG will hold events and activities for students designed to raise awareness of and promote mental well-being. Events will include yoga, golf cart trivia and several Market Day activities.

Student Advocate Haley Ginsberg presents dates for Mental Health Week on Oct. 25, 2024, in the Senate Chambers. (Ethan Leckie)

Up next: Senate general body meeting

The Senate’s next general body meeting is this Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!