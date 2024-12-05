Nov. 22 SG Senate meeting recap – tense Title VI changes, new senators sworn in, other updates

At the last University of North Florida Student Government Senate meeting of the fall semester, the executive branch and legislative branch gave reports, and the Senate voted on proposed Title VI changes.

Executive branch reports

During the SG executive branch reports, Student Body President Michael Barcal gave an update on the new construction of the Student Support and Academic Building, teased a new project coming in the spring, and introduced his idea to bring Greek housing to UNF.

The new Student Support and Academic Building between The Green and the Thomas G. Carpenter Library is currently in the planning phase. The building will house the dean of students, academic support, tutoring and advising, according to Barcal. Construction is set to break ground in the fall 2025 semester.

Additionally, SG is heading the John A. Delaney Student Union first-floor renovations including changes to the game room and the addition of an esports lounge to the West Wing of the Student Union. Barcal announced the project should break ground in the spring 2025 semester.

The executive branch has a “fun project” they’re working on currently, but cannot disclose, Barcal mentioned.

Barcal said the project will be revealed early in the coming spring semester.

Additionally, Barcal said he’s met with UNF Vice President of Administration and Finance Scott Bennett to discuss the possibility of Greek housing. Surveys have been administered to students in Greek life to get their feedback, according to Barcal.

“Numbers are really high for that. It’s really great,” said Barcal.

Greek housing is not a new proposition at UNF. Attempts have been made as early as 2003 as well as in 2009 and 2013, according to a 2021 Spinnaker article titled “What ever happened with Greek housing on campus?”

The SG 50th-anniversary details were discussed during Student Body Treasurer Benjamin Smith’s report.

According to Smith, 50th-anniversary events will take place during the spring semester and will include a mixer for current SG members and alumni, an event at Market Days and an art exhibit.

Following Smith’s report, Attorney General Anthony Balsamo was set to give a report. Instead, Balsamo gave a statement regarding Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale’s proposed changes to Title VI.

In Balsamo’s statement, he voiced his concern over some changes in the revisions, including changes that give the Office of Elections more powers. Balsamo also identifies a lack of continuity between SG’s mission and the changes to Title VI. His full statement is as follows:

“As Attorney General, it is my responsibility to periodically review and uphold the constitution and statutes that guide the organization. Additionally, I serve as an advisor to the Office of Elections, as outlined in Title III. It is both surprising and disappointing that I was neither consulted nor given the opportunity to provide my insights on the recent Title VI revisions. Upon reviewing the revisions, I’ve identified numerous concerns including significant missteps. For instance, the Office of Elections appears to be granted expanded powers that go beyond the intended administrative function. Additionally, proposed changes to grant pro-staff authority over executive positions, which undermine the fundamental principle of a student-led body. Our mission is to put students first, and these revisions do not align with that mission. Therefore, I respectfully urge the Senate to table the current Title VI bill. I am committed to collaborating with the Office of Elections and members of the Senate to refine and improve this legislation, and that it truly serves the best interests of our students.”

Balsamo finished his statement by telling the Senate, “I won’t be answering any questions.”

He did, however, answer questions from Sen. Vevvy Summerall later in the meeting about the changes he would like to see in Title VI.

Legislative Branch Reports: Nov. Osprey Voice survey results

During the legislative branch reports, University and Student Affairs Committee Chair Venia Cadet spoke on the results of the November Osprey Voice Survey, which focused on The Boathouse.

With 370 responses from the survey, the main issues students reported were a lack of food quality and not enough advertising.

For dietary options, students asked for halal, kosher, and gluten-free foods to be served. Students also voiced a request for more alcohol options.

Bills on 2nd Read

Special Requests

During the meeting, the Senate heard special requests from the UNF Fencing Club and the UNF Ceramics Guild.

The UNF Fencing Club requested $2,502.94 for new fencing equipment, and the UNF Ceramics Guild requested $1,500.00 to fund artist Megan Thomas’ visit to UNF to give a workshop and lecture on ceramics. Both requests were unanimously passed in a 14-0 vote.

According to the B&A agenda, the passage of both requests puts the special request index at $75,762.71.

Title VI

During the Nov. 15 SG Committee meetings, the Rules and Oversight Committee unanimously passed the proposed changes to Title VI in a 5-0 vote.

However, when the bill appeared in front of the Senate on Nov. 22, multiple concerns over the bill’s content arose, and senators proposed tabling the bill to the next Senate meeting in the Spring.

As mentioned in Spinnaker’s Nov. 15 SG Committee meetings recap article, the Title VI revisions included numerous changes like fixing multiple grammatical errors and adding clarity.

More changes include prohibiting write-in candidates on the ballot during SG elections. Moale said write-in candidates were never allowed, but that rule is now reflected in Title VI.

Previously, the supervisor of elections could alter Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures up to 10 weeks prior to the nearest upcoming election. The proposed changes in Title VI would allow the supervisor of elections to alter the Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures up to six weeks prior to the nearest upcoming election.

In addition to the previous changes, the supervisor of elections will have the “authority to report election violation complaints to the attorney general,” said Moale.

Following the supervisor of elections’ presentation of previously mentioned changes and many others, senators began to voice their disapproval of some changes in the bill.

“While I agree with many of the ideas presented in this bill, I think there is too many issues to pass it right now,” Sen. Benjamin Shmia said during the bill’s discussion.

“I think there’s a clear path forward. There are a lot of parts of this bill that are A) contentious, and B) a lot that I also personally disagree with, but there are a lot of changes to this bill that are like a general housekeeping,” Sen. Matthew Byrd added.

Following discussion, the Senate voted on tabling the Title VI deliberations. This motion failed with an 11-2 vote.

The Senate voted to change the amount of time the supervisor of elections could alter Title VI and Election Policies and Procedures from the proposed six weeks to five weeks.

This change allows the Senate to further deliberate on Title VI before the SG elections in the upcoming spring semester.

In final changes, the Senate voted to alter or remove parts of Title VI that needed changing or more time. The Senate kept the timeline change from six to five weeks, as well as keeping grammatical and clarity fixes and violations legislation.

These changes passed unanimously in a 10-0 vote.

During the supervisor of elections’ presentation of Title VI, she said she has been speaking with party chairs and independents to go over Title VI, providing them with a copy of the title and Election Policies and Procedures.

In a statement given to Spinnaker by the Soar Party Chair Mitchell Aarons on Nov. 22, the letter highlighted that the supervisor of elections did not consult the Soar Party before making these changes.

The Soar Party’s statement urges the supervisor of elections to meet with political parties and key stakeholders before implementing further changes.

“We urge the supervisor of elections to pause these unilateral actions and commit to a collaborative approach that reflects the diverse needs of the election community,” the Soar Party wrote.

Swearing in new Senators

At the end of the Senate meeting, eight new senators were sworn in.

Up next: Dec. Osprey Voice and SG Supreme Court mock trial

The Nov. 22 Senate meeting was the last one held during the fall semester. Committee and Senate meetings will return in January.

During the committee meetings on Nov. 15, the University and Student Affairs Committee voted for the December Osprey Voice survey to focus on the UNF Bookstore.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.