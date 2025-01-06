UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

OzFest 2025: Info for students ahead of artist announcement

Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
January 6, 2025
Mindy McLarty
A screenshot of Student Life’s OzFest 2025 Instagram announcement. The text reads “Save the date OzFestival Feb. 1 2025”

 UNF Student Life announced in an Instagram post that its annual OzFest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Lot 18. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include carnival rides, food trucks, activities, and a concert. 

Students who want to claim a ticket can go to the UNF Student Life Instagram page, where there is a link in their bio for OzFestival Student Registration. 

According to the registration link, this year’s OzFest is “guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever.”

Student life has not yet announced who the performers will be. 

Learn more about last year’s OzFest here.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and currently serves as Spinnaker's government reporter. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.