OzFest 2025: Info for students ahead of artist announcement

UNF Student Life announced in an Instagram post that its annual OzFest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Lot 18. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include carnival rides, food trucks, activities, and a concert.

Students who want to claim a ticket can go to the UNF Student Life Instagram page, where there is a link in their bio for OzFestival Student Registration.

According to the registration link, this year’s OzFest is “guaranteed to be bigger and better than ever.”

Student life has not yet announced who the performers will be.

