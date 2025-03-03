UNF buildings without heat on Monday

The University of North Florida sent out an alert to students, faculty and staff Monday morning about heating issues campus-wide.

The alert was sent at 8:31 a.m. and addressed that there was an underground leak in the distribution system, causing the heat to be off in almost all on-campus buildings. It is unknown when the heat will be fixed, but UNF assures students, faculty and staff they will be informed when more information is known sooner.

As of right now, UNF Physical Facilities is working to find the location of the leak.

Amanda Ennis, UNF Assistant Director of Media Relations, said she was just updated on the issue this morning right before the notice was sent out and, “as of right now that’s all the information I have.”

