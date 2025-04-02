UNF students seek greater cybersecurity education and transparency on campus

In an increasingly technological world, University of North Florida students wish there were more accessible resources on cybersecurity education.

Azzie Berry, an early education student at UNF, said she would love to know more about what kind of data the university is collecting. She said she doesn’t think the information is very accessible, and she would love to know more about cybersecurity.

“I would love if there were more classes available for students to take. Students also love being social, so there could be events to help inform students on cybersecurity,” says Berry.

Koelle Rodriguez, a nursing student at UNF, said she is on top of her cybersecurity and takes it very seriously. She also said she would like more transparency as to what data is being collected from students. She encourages the school to create a seminar to educate students on data and cybersecurity risk, especially for the younger students.

Dr. Swapnoneel Roy, a professor at UNF, said there are plenty of cybersecurity protocols in place at UNF to keep student data protected. He said the biggest threat to students is phishing emails and advises students to be cautious with the emails they receive.

“If an email is asking for personal information, always double-check with the sender,” said Roy.

Roy said that spreading the word about online scams is the most important thing people can do so that more people can be safe online.

He also encourages students to join Osprey Security. Osprey Security is a club that provides a controlled environment where members can learn and practice varying degrees of cyber security topics, according to their website. In this club, students will also have the opportunity to attend workshops and presentations from IT professionals, business leaders and university professors.

They also facilitate and encourage both experienced and inexperienced members to participate in a variety of local and national cyber security competitions.

Roy said he is happy to help anyone with cybersecurity questions and encourages them to reach out to him.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.