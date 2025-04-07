Police arrest suspect in connection to Petway Hall office burglary

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred between the afternoon of March 31 and the morning of April 1 at UNF, according to a Clery Act Timely Warning Update.

The burglary occurred in an unoccupied and locked office in Petway Hall, Building 57, between 3 p.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m. on April 1, according to the original warning notification.

UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy confirmed that the suspect was not a UNF student.

“The purpose of the [update] alert is to let the UNF community know they’re safe and there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Mackesy.

The monetary value of the property stolen is unclear at this time.

