UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
Categories:

Police arrest suspect in connection to Petway Hall office burglary

Brennan Ambrose, Police ReporterApril 7, 2025
Colin McCann
Tom and Betty Petway Hall. Photo by Colin McCann

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred between the afternoon of March 31 and the morning of April 1 at UNF, according to a Clery Act Timely Warning Update. 

The burglary occurred in an unoccupied and locked office in Petway Hall, Building 57, between 3 p.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m. on April 1, according to the original warning notification

UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy confirmed that the suspect was not a UNF student. 

“The purpose of the [update] alert is to let the UNF community know they’re safe and there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Mackesy. 

The monetary value of the property stolen is unclear at this time. 

To report information regarding this crime, contact the UNF police department at 904-620-2800. Make anonymous reports with UPD’s Silent Witness Program.  For advice from UPD on how to stay safe on campus, visit unfspinnaker.com

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to post updates on this developing story. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A wide-angle view of the inside of the student government Senate chambers showing blue carpet, multiple rolling chairs at long desks with brown walls.
SG committees confirm new associate justice, travel requests, introduce Earth Day joint resolution
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Two-way player Allison Benning looks to make history with UNF Softball team
Student's dance together at last year's international dinner dance. Last year's theme was "Mexican Noche." (Courtesy of International Ospreys)
International Center to host 32nd annual dinner dance
The protestors chanted and carried cardboard signs. Some protestors were students and others were members of the greater Jacksonville community.
Here’s how UNF was able to shut down a protest last week
A student browses the web
UNF students seek greater cybersecurity education and transparency on campus
"Take this feeling of doom and resist it" (Artwork by Todd Colby)
Letter to the Editor: Take this feeling of doom and resist it
More in News
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill
Three protesters were escorted away from the demonstration by police and one was arrested. According to the UNF police chief, the person arrested was not a UNF student.
UPD confirms one person arrested at SDS protest
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
University President Moez Limayem announced the Jacksonville Sharks partnership at the UNF Swoop the Loop 5k last month (Courtesy of UNF)
How students can claim free tickets to see first UNF 'football' game
More in Police Beat
The library viewed from the outside
Police Beat: Man arrested outside library, credit card fraud, professor’s phone stolen
An outside view of the Flats at UNF from the lake. (Courtesy of UNF)
Police Beat: Threatening note at Flats, scooter stolen, on-campus arrest
Bikes locked to a bike rack outside the Fountains dorms at UNF.
Preventing bicycle theft: Tips from UNF Police Chief
A UPD officer sweeps broken glass off the road on UNF Drive outside Tom and Betty Petway Hall on Thursday afternoon. Two police cars with lights on blocked the right lane and a police truck (not pictured) was parked on the other end of the blocked section.
University police clean up shattered glass on UNF Drive, block right lane traffic
UNF police car.
Student says they received violent threats, called racial slur after posting about election on Snapchat
The Fine Arts Center Garage.
Police Beat: Arrest on campus, road rage, stolen P-Card 
About the Contributor
Brennan Ambrose
Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
Brennan Ambrose is Spinnaker’s police reporter and a third-year journalism major at UNF. A creative at heart, he hopes to write for a magazine someday.