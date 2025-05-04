Spring 2025 commencement celebrates over 2,000 graduating UNF students

Over 2,000 University of North Florida students walked across the stage at the UNF Arena for Spring 2025 commencement this past Friday.

This spring’s graduates ranged from 18 to 72 in age and represented all five UNF colleges, according to the university. University President Moez Limayem addressed the spring class of 2025 before each ceremony’s roll-call with words of encouragement and congratulations.

“No matter your age, your circumstances, your major, or whether this is your first degree or your last; know that each of you have contributed to the rich tapestry of knowledge that defines and honors this institution,” said Limayem. “I encourage you to keep rising, keep learning, and keep making a difference.”

Limayem noted that 30% of UNF graduates this spring were, like himself, the first in their families to attend college.

Former Student Body President Michael Barcal also spoke at the start of each commencement ceremony. Barcal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in construction management on Friday. During his speech he congratulated his fellow classmates for reaching what he called a “milestone.”

“Today is not the finish line; it is a milestone in a lifelong journey,” Barcal said. “A journey shaped not only by our hard work, but also by the people who stood beside us, guiding and encouraging us along the way.”

“No matter where we go, no matter what we achieve—we will always have a home at the University of North Florida. Once and Osprey, always and Osprey,” Barcal said.

The class of spring 2025 will join the 114,028 current UNF alumni, according to the university. As of Fall 2024, UNF has issued 98,802 bachelor’s degrees, 24,170 master’s degrees and 1,653 doctorates since the university’s founding.

The Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies took place all-day Friday. To watch the livestreams of each ceremony, visit the UNF commencement YouTube channel.

