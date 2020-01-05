Lions stave off Ospreys in final seconds of conference opener

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Down three with three seconds left in the conference opener against North Alabama, the Ospreys failed to execute in a 54-51 loss.

Both defenses opened strongly; the two teams combined for only 38 points in the first half with the Lions leading, 20-18.

Neither team could seem to find the bottom of the net in the second quarter. Each side only had two baskets in the period.

Jazz Bond scored seven points in the half along with a block. She finished the game with 15 points and three blocks total. This was the first time Bond faced her younger sister, Jaida, who scored five points for the Lions.

UNA maintained the lead for the entire third quarter and most of the second half. A layup by Bond would give the Ospreys a 51-50 lead with 1:57 left in the game. The Lions rallied to score three more points for a 54-51 lead with three seconds left.

UNF missed several shots in the final seconds and were unable to connect and take the lead, resulting in the 54-51 loss.

The Ospreys will continue their road trip and take on Kennesaw State on Monday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m.

