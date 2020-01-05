Ospreys show strength in numbers in win over Lions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Four out of the Ospreys’ starting five scored in double-digits in a decisive 82-65 win over UNA.

A pair of treys from Garrett Sams set the tone early for the Ospreys, leading 13-17 in the first five minutes of the game.

The Lions continued to fall prey to the three-ball with UNF leading, 30-16 with 6:46 left in the half.

At halftime, the Ospreys led, 37-29, shooting 7-15 from deep in the first half.

Aminu led the Ospreys with 10 points and Carter Hendricksen grabbed nine rebounds.

The Ospreys picked up where they left off in the first half, leading 45-33, in the first four minutes of the second half behind a pair of threes from Sams.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa joined the party with back-to-back treys to give the Ospreys a 70-50 lead with six minutes left in the game.The lead kept piling on and the Lions couldn’t catch up in an 81-65 win for the Ospreys.

Sams led all with 18 points and Hendricksen corralled the most rebounds with 13 while chipping in with 15 points. JT Escobar finished the game with 17 points and Aminu put up 16.

The Ospreys’ defense once again hung tough against UNA, holding them to 36 percent from the field.

The Birds of Trey improve to 9-8 (2-0 ASUN) and return home to take on Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday, January 9 at 7:00 p.m.

