Spring into action with UNF’s Spring Week of Welcome: snacks, food trucks, and Harry Potter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Welcome back, Ospreys! As the Spring semester officially kicks off its first day of classes, check out these exciting events throughout the week.

On Monday, January 6, get your grub on with some welcome-back-snacks in the library on the first floor. Simply visit the Welcome Desk between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Fancy some trivia in exchange for doughnuts? Check out the Military Veterans Resource Center (building 2, RM 1100) to score some gourmet doughnuts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample food, music, and UNF’s various resources for getting more involved on campus. Be sure to bring your Osprey 1Card.

On Tuesday, January 7, hit up the library again for some snacks from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. again and get philosophical with coffee in building 2, RM 1400 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Start 2020 off with a handmade calendar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Osprey Plaza.

On Wednesday, January 8, fill the empty void of your stomach with MORE snacks from the library from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and then check out the UNF Women’s Center’s annual showcase, “Celebration of Women in the Arts,” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Robinson Theatre.

On Thursday, January 9, come party in the plaza with food trucks, games and music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Friday, January 10, discuss your New Year’s resolutions in the semester’s first Friday Lounge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in building 2, RM 2100. Got talent? The Osprey Idol will be held in the Student Union, suite 2704, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And finally, if you want the Harry Potter experience, check out Winterfest! Promising snowy sports and butter beer, this event will be hosted at Coxwell Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring your Osprey 1Card.

To round out the week, Saturday, January 11, features another party in the plaza with food trucks and DJ Jimmie Hustle.

To read more on all of these events, click here.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].