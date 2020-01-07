Rapper Lil Baby is coming to Jacksonville

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With almost 17 million monthly listeners on spotify, Atlanta native and Trap artist Lil Baby is coming to Jacksonville.

Lil Baby rose to fame after dropping a mixtape called “Perfect Timing” in 2017. His debut studio album, “Harder Than Ever,” was released in 2018 and featured artists such as Drake, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert and more. The album entered the Billboard 200 album chart at number three. A collaborative mixtape called “Drip Harder” with Gunna was released in the same year and reached number four on the Billboard 200.

Tickets start as low as $49.00. The concert will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 7:30 p.m. in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].