Shari Shuman to retire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Shari Shuman, Vice President of Administration and Finance, is retiring.

According to an email announcement made by President Szymanski, Shuman’s last day will be January 31, at which time Scott Bennett will take over her position as Interim Vice President of Administration of Finance.

Shuman has been a part of the Osprey community for over 16 years and oversaw 21 university departments. Additionally, she served as Treasurer of the UNF Foundation.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].