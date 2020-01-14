No. 25 Eagles top Ospreys

Video by Kaitlyn Bowers

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

The FGCU Eagles have not lost a conference game since February 1, 2018.

On that day, the Ospreys defeated then No. 25 FGCU, 75-73.

In their matchup on Monday, FGCU was once again ranked No. 25 and UNF looked to repeat history.

It seems like the Ospreys had lightning in a bottle that game two years ago and they couldn’t replicate it in a 72-50 loss to FGCU.

The Eagles fell into a groove in the first quarter, going 11-for-20 from the field.

At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led, 26-10.

The Ospreys defense stood tall to begin the second quarter, holding the Eagles scoreless for four minutes.

After a jumper from Janesha Green pulled the Ospreys within ten of FGCU, the Eagles flipped a switch and scored seven unanswered points to regain the momentum.

At halftime, the Eagles led, 41-23.

FGCU shot 55 percent from the field with Nasrin Ulel leading the convocation with 10 points.

The team in Blue and Green didn’t have a single turnover in the first half.

The Eagles dominated in the second half, keeping the Ospreys at bay en route to a 72-50 win.

According to UNF women’s basketball head coach Darrick Gibbs, turnovers were the main bugaboo for the Ospreys in the loss.

“When you give up 26 off of turnovers which are usually live, you’re not giving yourself a chance to play defense,” Gibbs said.

Four players for FGCU scored in double figures with Ulel leading the squad with 16 points. Adrienne Jackson recorded her sixth double-double of the season after posting 13 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The Ospreys drop to 9-8 (2-2 ASUN) and travel to cross-town rival JU next Monday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m.

