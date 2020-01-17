It’s Greek to me: a guide to sororities and fraternities at UNF

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With Rush Week in the air, you might have a lot to consider if you’re thinking about joining a frat or sorority. And, if you’ve heard about sororities and fraternities before but never learned exactly what joining one entails or what the point of one is, here are a few fast facts:

Being in a sorority or frat isn’t totally how Hollywood and the stereotypes portray it. – Students who join a frat or sorority are expected to engage in some form of philanthropy in the community. That is to say, students are expected to raise money for non-profit organizations or volunteer time in service to those less privileged.

Being in a frat or sorority isn’t just an opportunity to party. – It’s a time commitment. According to UNF’s website for Fraternity and Sorority Life, students are expected to attend chapter meetings and, as mentioned above, spend time doing philanthropy. The recommendation is to treat your membership as though it were an additional class and spend around 3-4 hours a week involved in it.

Being in a frat or sorority means you are at least an above average student. – Before you even consider joining a frat or sorority, you must first make the grade with a 2.65 GPA. Each sorority and fraternity has its own additional GPA requirements. It’s best to get in contact with the chapter you’re seeking to join to find out exactly what requirements they have.

Joining a frat or sorority costs money. — There are dues involved and each one might charge a different rate. Take this into consideration.

Again, it’s not all about parties. — Hollywood didn’t do us any favors with the stereotypes, though some lifelong friendships can come out of it. According to Fraternity and Sorority Life, 11% of the undergraduate class are members or a frat or sorority and they tend to graduate sooner than those not affiliated with Greek life.

That all said, here’s a quick guide to the 28 fraternities and sororities of UNF.

The Multicultural Greek Council — Fraternities

Sigma Beta Rho — The only fraternity of the Multicultural Greek Council, Sigma Beta Rho is known for “Brotherhood beyond all barriers” and seeks to promote cultural awareness and diversity. Recently, they partnered with Bento to raise money for Sigma Beta Rho Fraternity Inc.

The Interfraternity Council

Alpha Tau Omega — One of the nine national fraternities at UNF, Alpha Tau Omega seeks to create the leaders of tomorrow. Most recently, ATO of UNF manned the phones in the telethon event to raise money for Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Chi Phi — Another of the nine national fraternities at UNF, Chi Phi has been “building better men since 1824” but has only been at UNF since 1996 before becoming chaptered Omega Zeta in 1998, according to their Facebook bio. Last semester was a rocky one for UNF’s chapter of Chi Phi. Here’s to hoping for a better one.

Delta Sigma Phi — A member of the Interfraternity Council governing the nine national fraternities of UNF, Delta Sig recently celebrated its one year anniversary at UNF and raised $750 for the Humane Society, according to their Facebook. They seek to build better men through courage, action, and excellence.

Delta Upsilon — One of the nine national fraternities of UNF, Delta Upsilon is known for supporting Take Back the Night at UNF and One Million Stars to End Violence.

Kappa Alpha Order — One of the nine national fraternities of UNF, the Zeta Nu chapter of KA at UNF is known for raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the past and for conducting a teddy bear drive for children suffering from the condition. Check out their Facebook for the pictures and links.

Kappa Sigma — Kappa Sig is the largest fraternity in the world. Our UNF chapter recently held a toy drive for children in Jacksonville to have a little something special for Christmas. Our chapter of Kappa Sigma is also a member of the Interfraternity Council.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon — SAE looks to create “True Gentlemen.” Another of the nine national fraternities at UNF, and you won’t have to pledge for this one. In 2014, the fraternity ended the practice of pledging on a national scale due to injury and, in some cases, death with hazing events. A look at the UNF Nu chapter’s IG shows the beach is a frequent favorite of theirs.

Sigma Chi — This national fraternity at UNF is known for most recently creating “comfort chemo” bags to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville. Check out their Facebook for the pictures.

Theta Chi — A member of the Interfraternity Council governing the nine national fraternities of UNF, the Kappa Gamma chapter of Theta Chi at UNF has danced for kids…? It appears they post news about what they do on their Snapchat.

National Pan-Hellenic Council – Fraternities

Alpha Phi Alpha — Alpha Phi Alpha is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is comprised of the nine historically black Greek-letters organizations. They fundraise for the Alpha Phi Alpha Foundation to help kids get through school.

Iota Phi Theta — Another member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Iota Phi Theta’s Theta Pi chapter has collaborated with the UNF Healthy Ospreys on the dangers of alcohol with Red Cup, Brown Juice event.

Kappa Alpha Psi — Kappa Alpha Psi is another member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and has recently returned to UNF within the last two years after being gone for six years! Keep an eye on these gentlemen.

Omega Psi Phi — Another member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity is known for raising money to aid in disaster relief and other humanitarian assistance.

Phi Beta Sigma — A member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Phi Beta Sigma as a whole across the country sees itself as “a part of the community” rather than “apart from the community.” Because of this, they strive to engage in community outreach.

Sororities, sisters

The Multicultural Greek Council — Sororities

Gamma Eta — One of only two sororities and one of only three members of UNF’s Multicultural Greek Council, Gamma Eta’s UNF chapter is known for its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch every October.

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority — The Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority is a member of the Multicultural Greek Council and is known for their yearly Donate 2 Date, where the proceeds from prize and food are donated to Pink Up the Pace, a local breast cancer awareness center.

The Panhellenic Council

Alpha Chi Omega — One of the seven members of the Panhellenic Council, the Theta Sigma chapter of Alpha Chi Omega is known for fundraising for the Hubbard House, a not-for-profit domestic abuse shelter. Philanthropy to support those affected by domestic violence is their niche.

Alpha Delta Pi — A member of the Panhellenic Council, Alpha Delta Pi have done philanthropy for Ronald McDonald House and to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Alpha Phi — Another member of the Panhellenic Council, the Iota Psi chapter of Alpha Phi is known for raising $6,000 for the Alpha Phi Foundation to fight heart disease.

Delta Gamma — The Eta Delta chapter of Delta Gamma at UNF is a member of the Panhellenic Council and is known for partnering with another sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, to bring relief to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian struck last year.

Kappa Alpha Theta — Kappa Alpha Theta’s Eta Omicron chapter at UNF is a member of the Panhellenic Council and is known for philanthropy tied to the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association (CASA), which seeks to advocate for abused and neglected children. UNF’s chapter has helped to raise money for the cause in the past.

Kappa Delta — The Eta Zeta chapter of Kappa Delta is a member of the Panhellenic Council and is known for fundraising for the Monique Burr Foundation, which seeks to prevent child and teen abuse.

Zeta Tau Alpha — Zeta Tau Alpha is a member of the Panhellenic Council at UNF and is known for its fundraising efforts to fight breast cancer.

National Pan-Hellenic Council – Sororities

Alpha Kappa Alpha — The Mu Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at UNF is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, one of the nine historically black Greek-letter organizations. Most recently, they have raised money for breast cancer awareness. They have also denounced hazing.

Delta Sigma Theta — Delta Sigma Theta is a member of the nine historically black sororities and fraternities in the United States. They will be partnering with UNF Healthy Ospreys on January 22, 2020 at 7:13 p.m. in the Student Union, RM 3805 to discuss healthy food options on campus in their Diva Eats event.

Sigma Gamma Rho — Sigma Gamma Rho is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and has most recently had poodles and a bake sale on the Green at UNF; the proceeds will go to Soles for Little Souls, a nation-wide shoe collection drive for children without.

Zeta Phi Beta — Celebrating 100 years since its founding this year, Zeta Phi Beta is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and is known for fundraising through their glamorous Blue Lemonade.

If you are considering joining a fraternity or sorority, it’s best to consider which ones support causes you feel passionate about and start from there.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].