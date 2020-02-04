Spring Into Action With These Events This Semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Madeleine Albright: Tomorrow at 7:00 pm., Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state (under Bill Clinton) will be discussing her new book and career highlights at the UNF Arena. Prior to the event, she will give a talk at the Fearless Woman Initiative event from 5 p.m. to 6:30. in the Student Union West, room 3703CD.

Dances From Around the World: On Feb 5, at 5 p.m. on The Green; Presented by the UNF concert band.

Chinese Lantern Festival: Paint lanterns, win prizes; and enjoy games, crafts, and free food on Feb 9th from 5-8 p.m. in the JB Coxwell Amphitheater.

Bollywood Movie Night: Enjoy popcorn, drinks, and Bollywood flicks. Presented by the Osprey South Asian Association, this event takes place on Feb. 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in room 3703CD.

Setsubun Festival: Celebrate the Japanese Spring Festival to drive out evil spirits through bean-throwing. The festival is on Feb. 13 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m in Ballroom D of the Student Union. There will also be food and mask-making.

The Mikado: The UNF Opera presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Mikado.” The performance will take place on Feb 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater. Students attend free with I.D. and tickets are $20 for the general admission.

Jacksonville Lantern Parade: The Lantern Parade is a free celebration in which artists and the general public create or bring something that glows, twinkles or shines. According to their website, last year more than 5,000 people turned out. This annual parade will be on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., and travel from Riverside Artist square under the Fuller Warren Bridge to Laura St. to finish the night with fireworks “the heart of downtown”.

Last Home Basketball game of the Season: The UNF Ospreys finish the season with their final game of the conference against Lipscomb on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the UNF Arena. As always, all home-sports games are free for UNF students.

Black Excellence Expo: On Feb. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Osprey Plaza. Enjoy jazz and fellowship as BSU closes out Black History Month with their signature event.

The 904 Pop Up: This Spring Break, enjoy the annual 904 Pop Up, here in Jacksonville. There will be 80 local vendors, live music, and food trucks. Vintage collectors, artisans, local businesses, creative artists, makers, and influencers will also be at the event. The event will be at Latham Plaza Jax Beach on March 15th, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

UNF Sculpture Iron Pour: The UNF sculpture program is hosting a free Iron Pour where you can make your own scratch-blocks or iron casts for $10 to benefit the sculpture guild. The Iron Pour will be behind building 6 on March 28 from 4-8 p.m.

Oz-fest: Coming soon. Event dates have yet to be announced.

