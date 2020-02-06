Native Sun set to rise again

Courtney Green, News Editor
February 6, 2020

A popular, much beloved grab-and-go restaurant that doubled as a deli and food store is set to reopen February 12.

Native Sun Natural Foods Market announced its close in August of 2019, effectively shuttering all three of its locations in Jacksonville. 

Many were saddened to see Native Sun close its doors and expressed as much on social media.

The reopening has garnered major support from the Jacksonville community, with many commenting on the happy news and expressing relief regarding the return.

Introducing our new/old team! You may recognize some of these rock stars from each of our prior locations. We’re also…

Posted by Native Sun Natural Foods Market on Monday, January 27, 2020

“Congratulations!! I am so happy for you all. I can’t wait to come in to buy all my vitamins and supplements. You guys are the best, and you treat your customers awesome. Thank you,” one commentor wrote on a post introducing a mix of new and old team members from the original locations.

Writing on the anticipated reopening, the chain says “the sun will rise again.”

February 12, 2020 at 10 A.M. The sun will rise again. #WeBack #GoNative #NativeSunJax #EatLocal #JaxBeach #BackAndBetter

Posted by Native Sun Natural Foods Market on Thursday, January 30, 2020

