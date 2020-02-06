Native Sun set to rise again

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 3? Send Email Cancel

A popular, much beloved grab-and-go restaurant that doubled as a deli and food store is set to reopen February 12.

Native Sun Natural Foods Market announced its close in August of 2019, effectively shuttering all three of its locations in Jacksonville.

While we were sad to hear Native Sun Natural Foods Market in Jacksonville Beach is closing its doors, we're grateful for the store's generosity in donating a wide variety of food items to #FNEFL. Thank you so much @nativesunjax! pic.twitter.com/lS6wPZjRd9 — Feeding Northeast FL (@FeedingNEFL) August 16, 2019

Many were saddened to see Native Sun close its doors and expressed as much on social media.

They closed the best organic grocery store in Jax 🤒 @nativesunjax — J.Mc 🦍☯️ (@_mac_11_) August 16, 2019

The reopening has garnered major support from the Jacksonville community, with many commenting on the happy news and expressing relief regarding the return.

Introducing our new/old team! You may recognize some of these rock stars from each of our prior locations. We’re also… Posted by Native Sun Natural Foods Market on Monday, January 27, 2020

“Congratulations!! I am so happy for you all. I can’t wait to come in to buy all my vitamins and supplements. You guys are the best, and you treat your customers awesome. Thank you,” one commentor wrote on a post introducing a mix of new and old team members from the original locations.

Writing on the anticipated reopening, the chain says “the sun will rise again.”

February 12, 2020 at 10 A.M. The sun will rise again. #WeBack #GoNative #NativeSunJax #EatLocal #JaxBeach #BackAndBetter Posted by Native Sun Natural Foods Market on Thursday, January 30, 2020

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].