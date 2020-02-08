Ulel, No. 24 Eagles stave off Ospreys

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a battle of the birds classic, Nasrin Ulel’s 33-point performance was too much for the Ospreys in a 76-65 Eagles win.

The shooting began to heat up for both sides midway through the first quarter, making 40 percent of their shots.

Adrienne Jackson went on a run and scored UNF’s first 12 points on her own.

The Eagles continued to counter with their own buckets led by Nasrin Ulel’s 10. At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led 19-15.

The Ospreys remained within striking distance of FGCU throughout the first half but couldn’t get over the hump and take the lead.

Dasha Eremeeva made a layup to tie the game at 32 with 1:08 left in the second quarter but Tanner Bryant’s layup gave the Eagles a 34-32 lead heading into the half.

Ulel continued to dominate, scoring seven in the second quarter for a sum of 17 points in the first half.

Jackson finished the half going six-for-eight from the field with 12 points.

The Eagles opened up the second half with a 7-2 run over UNF for a 41-34 lead.

FGCU continued their hot shooting throughout the entire third quarter fueled by a quartet of three-pointers, leading 58-49 at the end of the third quarter.

The Ospreys continued to hang tough but the Eagles had the upper hand in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 76-65 Eagles win.

Despite the loss, the Ospreys pulled a complete 180 from their previous loss against Stetson.

In the bout against the Eagles, the Ospreys shot 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep.

Jackson finished the game shooting 10-16 from the field with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Janesha Green chipped in with 20 points and dished out three assists.

Keri Jewett-Giles complemented Ulel’s 33 points with 23 of her own in the win.

The Ospreys drop to 13-10 (6-4 ASUN) and FGCU improves their record to 23-2 (10-2 ASUN).

UNF continues their road trip as they head to Newark to take on NJIT on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

