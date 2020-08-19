UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

What happens if you didn’t complete the required COVID-19 Education Course?

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
August 19, 2020

If you didn’t know, students were required to take the COVID-19 Education Course through canvas before the August 14 deadline. The University provided this course in order to ensure a more healthy and safe environment for students and faculty.

All students are required to take the coronavirus course, whether they have remote or on-campus classes. Through canvas, students will get a reminder to take the course until it is complete. 

The course would prepare students with knowledge of basic facts of the coronavirus, details of new campus policies, and information on self-screening and hygiene. The course also educates students on when to get medical attention and outlines the expectations of returning to campus.

After completing the course, students will be given a quiz. Students are asked to be knowledgeable about identifying symptoms of COVID-19, handwashing techniques, and describing UNF protocol.

Students who have not taken the COVID-19 Education Course may receive a warning of incompletion. If you have not completed the course with an 80% or higher and are found responsible for violating COVID-19 policies, the Student Code of Conduct will consider that when you are sanctioned.

It’s important to keep up with your UNF email in order to stay in the loop about crucial information that may affect you.

Stay safe Ospreys.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Darvin Nelson,

What happens if you didn’t complete the required COVID-19 Education Course?