During the fall semester, pumpkin spice and lattes become our best friend – along with banana bread.

Eating banana bread is enjoyable while snuggling up in a soft blanket on your couch and watching a movie.

Relax and listen up, because this one-bowl chocolate chip banana bread recipe will make you want more and fill your house with a bakery smell. Here are the ingredients you will need to make your banana bread:

Three fully ripe bananas

⅓ cup of unsalted melted butter

½ cup of sugar (brown or white)

1 beaten egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of baking soda

A pinch of salt

1 ½ cup of all purpose flour

½ cup of chocolate chips ( Add more or the whole bag, how ever you prefer)

First, preheat the oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit (180 degrees celsius).

Next, peel the ripe bananas and make sure you squash them with a fork until the bananas look like applesauce.

Add the rest of the ingredients in any order. Make sure you add more chocolate chips if you want them to ooze out when you slice up the bread. If you don’t like chocolate all that much, add a small amount of chocolate chips.

When the ingredients are mixed, place the mix in a metallic or aluminum tin and insert it into the oven. Bake the banana bread for 50 minutes to an hour, or until the toothpick comes out clean.

Finally, let the bread cool completely before serving, and enjoy!

__

