Drafting UNF’s second ever dodgeball team

While there are still no live sporting events being played on UNF’s campus, a few key members of last semester’s spring dodgeball squad have departed and a few fresh faces have stepped up to the spotlight.

Let’s check out UNF’s second ever (what-if) dodgeball team.

Starting Roster:

Tanner Clark (Catcher for UNF Baseball) – While you need to be able to get people out by throwing, there’s also another way to get people out by catching. Catching a ball in mid-air can bring back a teammate and Clark brings teamwork and strategy to an impressive roster of players. Carter Hendricksen (Forward for UNF Men’s Basketball) – As many stars have left the basketball squad from last season, Hendricksen is now the face of UNF basketball. Leading a team is what he’ll need to do and knocking down crucial shots is something that comes easy. Solimar Cestero (Outside Hitter for UNF Volleyball) – Who led the ASUN in kills last year? Cestero was able to attack with a purpose and seize opportunities when they really counted. She’ll be important in all scenarios of dodgeball. Jazz Bond (Forward for UNF Women’s Volleyball) – Defense and offense come easy to this player as she led the team in both blocks and three pointers made last season. Having an accurate thrower and defensive powerhouse will be crucial to winning. Rhiannon Connelly (Goalkeeper for UNF Women’s Soccer) – Connelly had an impressive season last year as her squad posted their best record since 2005. With her goalkeeping being crucial in conference play, she is persistent in reaching for greatness. Josh Endicott (Forward for UNF Men’s basketball) – Endicott returns to the team from last semester with a lot of the same credentials. Reaching 89 mph as a pitcher before his basketball career began, he’ll have the intimidation and a strong arm to make other teams feel the heat.

Substitutes:

Rebecca Koskey (Infielder for UNF Softball) – Ranked 41st in the NCAA with a .451 average last season and a team-high 4 home runs, Kosley showed that she has the vision and quickness to see a dodgeball coming before it’s thrown. Nathan Jubran (Runner for UNF XC/Track and Field) – Need speed? A 2019 All-ASUN team selection, Jubran has the quickness and endurance to make him a hard target to hit for the whole match. These characteristics will make him dependable when dodgeballs start flying. Lucia Montano (Tennis player for UNF Women’s Tennis) – Winning is in her DNA. Montano has been a part of three different ASUN Championship winning squads and is a leader in performance on the court. This mentality and strength could carry over nicely into dodgeball.

*This dodgeball team is entirely for entertainment purposes only

