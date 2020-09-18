SG+welcomes+four+new+Senators

Nathan Turoff, Student Government Reporter

Featured Image is Original Artwork by Spinnaker

Student Government welcomed four new Senators to its ranks this afternoon. In the weeks since Spinnaker first reported a shocking absence in Senate seats, numerous applicants have come forward, and four of them have been sworn in today.

Each of the four students, ranging in academic degrees and classes, were appointed with a unanimous vote of 10-0, and sworn in at the end of the Senate session by Chief Justice Vincenty. Some of the new Senators were at the session in person and some were there over zoom, but one thing all four had in common is that they wanted to serve the students.

This now brings the total number of senators up to 17, a much more comfortable number for the Senate after many senators left due to COVID-19.

__

