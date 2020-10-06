Are you ready to ‘Take Back the Night’?
UNF’s Women’s Center and Alpha Chi Omega sorority are working together to “Take Back the Night” in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This annual event will be held virtually this year, on Oct. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include a candlelight vigil, survivor stories, music, meditation and a virtual campus and community resource fair. The Zoom link, along with more information, can be found here.
The event is particularly relevant right now, as the pandemic has caused domestic violence rates in the U.S. to skyrocket.
In a statement released by the university, criminology and criminal justice professor Dr. Jennifer Wesley details information on how to spot abuse in a relationship, the tactics commonly used by abusers and how to get help. The information can be found here.
