DIY ‘Addams Family’ stress ball

Are you stressed out? Do you need a hand? Well Ospreys, here’s a “thing” or two to help you handle your stress. Follow along to learn how to make your own DIY “Addams Family” Thing stress ball. It’s spooky, fun, and it helps you stay stress free. All the supplies are found at your local dollar store for under five dollars.

For this DIY project, you will need these items:

All-purpose flour

A bag of white gloves

A sharpie

To get this project started, you will need to separate all the items that are needed. Make sure to do this on top of a clean space, because you’re bound to get covered in flour.

First, get a white glove and blow into it to stretch out the latex material to get the flour in easier.

The second step is to pour the flour into a small bowl and use a spoon to scoop up the flour from the bowl into the white glove. Alternatively, you can wrap the glove around the bowl and dump the flour in.

For the third step, you will need to tie up your glove and rinse off the excess flour that’s on the glove.

Finally, you will need a sharpie to draw out fingernails in order to make your “Thing.” Who knew the Addams Family Thing could be so handy?

