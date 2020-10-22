UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Mail-in ballot request deadline approaching

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
October 22, 2020

It’s crunch time — the general election is just under two weeks away, and the deadline to request your mail-in ballot is on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. 

Call your county elections office or go online to request a mail ballot. You can request the ballot through your Supervisor of Elections here.

In order for a mail-in ballot to be counted by the county elections headquarters, it needs to reach that destination by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

It is important to note that postmarks don’t count in Florida, and late ballots are not counted. It is recommended to send out your ballot as soon as possible to avoid running the risk of it not arriving on time.

Signing the ballot envelope is another important thing to remember before sending it off. To avoid voter fraud, signatures on the ballot will be matched with one’s voter registration signature. If there is no signature on the ballot, or the signatures don’t match, that vote will not be counted.

If voting by mail through the postal service is not for you, all early voting sites accept mail in ballots from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. The Supervisors of Elections offices accept ballots all the way up to Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 in drop boxes. People can also vote in person during the 14 days of early voting and on Election Day.

Voters can refer to a previous Spinnaker article to help get started on voting by mail.

Featured image by Tiffany Tertipes via Unsplashed.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Hayley Simonson,

