UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 9, 2020

The university’s most recent update surrounding confirmed coronavirus cases among students and faculty indicated that as of Nov. 5, the number of new cases has doubled in the last week. 

COVID cases have increased by 100% in students, with an additional three cases among UNF faculty. 10 of these students live on-campus, and 24 of the students live off-campus.

The university suggests that this increased spread of the virus is a direct result of students not practicing UNF’s “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility,” when socializing on and off campus. 

The “Four Key Pillars of Shared Responsibility” are: 

  1. Practicing social distancing at all times 
  2. Wearing a mask at all indoor and outdoor areas when around others
  3. Practicing proper personal hygiene 
  4. Monitoring your health on a daily basis

“Keeping our campus community safe and healthy is our shared responsibility,” UNF said. “Attending gatherings off-campus without proper social distancing and masks will continue to spread this virus and put your friends, family members, and the rest of the Osprey community at significant risk.” 

The university also warns students that the continued spread could force the university to move fully remote again and reduce all but essential services to campus. They say that we all need to do our best to avoid such a scenario. 

For further information, including updates about the coronavirus at UNF visit, here

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

