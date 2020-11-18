UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

The dos and dont’s of traveling during the holiday season

Hayley Simonson, Police Reporter
November 18, 2020

Thanksgiving and the whole holiday season is known as a time for friends and family to gather together in celebration, but with COVID-19 numbers now resurging, a conflict arises. 

The U.S is currently seeing record numbers of daily cases, especially in places, such as California. On Monday, California cases hit a new single day record with more than 13,000 new cases. The recent news of a potential vaccine is exciting, but the general public should not expect access to it until after the holiday season.

Visiting family and friends during the holidays seems necessary, but it could be potentially dangerous. Officials at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases say that contact tracing suggests that one of the biggest reasons for these recent surges is small personal family gatherings.

It’s easy to let your guard down when around close family members whom you trust. However, this can be counterproductive when dealing with a sometimes asymptomatic disease where the person may not have known they recently came in contact with a positive case. 

So what are some solutions? 

Virtual Celebrations 

Everyone can agree they are not as fun, but virtual celebrations are ways to congregate with family members without risking the potential spread. This is a great solution if some of your family members are planning on not gathering with anyone, while others are. This is also a way to compromise and bring everyone together. For Thanksgiving, maybe someone shares a recipe beforehand, and everyone  makes the same dish. Or, share your best fall cocktail recipe when you gather, and go around the room and have each person say what they are thankful for. 

If you plan on gathering, keep it small and outside 

Image by Hannah Busing via Unsplash.

The smaller the gathering is, the less room and risk you run for a potential spread. Keeping the group small makes it easy to social distance. Outside air flow has been shown to dilute the virus and makes it harder to contract. Having an event outside can also leave for plenty of room to social distance. Even with windows open, there is less flowing of air inside and the virus has been shown to linger in the air for hours, putting everyone in the room at risk. Set up tables six feet apart and avoid communal appetizers and buffets. 

Traveling is the biggest risk

Thanksgiving and Christmas are two of the biggest traveling periods of the year. The official recommended advisory says not to travel; however, this is only a recommendation and not a mandate. The most risky part of traveling is the influx of random people you are coming in contact with. There is uncertainty about what measures everyone has taken to stay safe, and you could very well be on a plane or in an airport with multiple positive COVID cases.

If you must travel, try to avoid planes and airports. Stick to traveling by car if possible. Keep your mask on in public areas and consistently wash your hands. Avoid restaurants and stick to takeout or food that you bring along. If you have an overnight stay, wipe down all high touch areas. The virus has been shown not to specifically linger on surfaces, but better safe than sorry. 

If you want to go the extra mile to protect your family and friends, consider quarantining for 14 days when you reach your destination before seeing them.   

For more information on travel advice visit here

Featured Image by Patrick Tomasso via Unsplash.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Hayley Simonson,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • July 31, 2019 - Detroit, Michigan, U.S. - JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS pose for the photo spray during a commercial break at the second of two Democratic Debates in Detroit hosted by CNN and sanctioned by the DNC.(Credit Image: © Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire)

    Daily

    What to expect from Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

    Daily

    Professional chef to teach Ospreys how to up their noodle game

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    Jacksonville COVID cases on the rise, most since July

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    CVS selected by CDC as COVID-19 vaccine provider

  • Photo from CDC

    Daily

    UNF reports new COVID cases doubled last week

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mayor extends mask mandate for 30 more days

  • Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com

    Daily

    Jacksonville mask mandate will expire today unless extended by mayor

  • FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court opens a new term Monday, Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

    Daily

    AP: Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

  • COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

    Community

    COVID-19 and Jacksonville: a timeline of events

  • Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

    Community

    Homeless, hungry and unhealthy: UNF student faces all three possibilities

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
The dos and dont’s of traveling during the holiday season