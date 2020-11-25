Guide to a vegan Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be a tough time for vegetarians and vegans alike. With the holiday meal traditionally being centered around a roasted bird, it may take a little outside-of-the-box thinking to transform the traditional Thanksgiving meal into a vegan’s delight.

Here’s a few tips to a plant-based Thanksgiving dinner that even your most carnivorous cousin can enjoy.

Stick to the side dishes

Some of the greatest aspects of a Thanksgiving dinner are in the side dishes. Sweet potato pie, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese—all of these sides can easily be made vegan with just a few extra steps and ingredients. With most recipes, it’s hard to even tell the dish is vegan.

Don’t be afraid to mix it up

While Thanksgiving is usually focused on the classics, remember that it’s okay to mix it up and add in some non-traditional dishes. A quick Google search of “vegan recipes” can open up a whole other world of possibilities.

Bring food to snack on

Most people’s tactic on Thanksgiving is to wait to eat until the big meal of the day in order to ensure maximum intake. However, those with a plant-based diet don’t have to worry about being weighed down by turkey and ham. If your Thanksgiving meal is an entire day affair, try to bring some veggies and dip to snack on.

Don’t be afraid of plant-based meat alternatives

The term “tofurkey” can strike fear into the hearts of vegans and omnivores alike. While plant-based meat alternatives are usually given a bad rep, there are many options that are just as good as the real thing. Jackfruit, a fruit that tastes like pulled pork when cooked, is a great meat alternative to try this holiday season.

Remember it’s not all about the food

With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday, it can be difficult to remember what Thanksgiving is truly about—being thankful. Food or no food, this holiday is a perfect time to give thanks in all aspects of your life. In the time of a pandemic, it’s especially important to feel gratitude for what we do have in our lives.

Regardless of what you eat on Thanksgiving, remember to stay safe and social distance. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

