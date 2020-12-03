UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF PORL releases results from poll on Lot J construction, Jaguars leadership approval rating

John Watson, Sports Editor
December 3, 2020

What do Jacksonville residents think about Lot J construction, Shad Khan’s approval rating and Lenny Curry’s time in office? The UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) conducted a recent poll of Jacksonville registered voters to get an idea of what Jacksonville’s residents had to think. 

In the press release, the findings were very intriguing as a majority of Jacksonville residents oppose the construction of new development where Lot J stands today. When asked whether they support or oppose the City of Jacksonville spending $233 million to fund the project, 54% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat oppose it, with 43% supporting either strongly or somewhat.

This Lot J construction would add new entertainment venues to downtown and add a luxury hotel, retail stores and various restaurants.

Another part of the poll was the approval ratings of some of Jacksonville’s most highly referenced figures. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, mayor Lenny Curry and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone were on the poll as their approval ratings seem to be dropping.

From the release: When asked about the job Lenny Curry is doing as Jacksonville Mayor, 42% said they approve, with 56% saying they disapprove. The Jacksonville City Council garnered higher approval, at 49%, while 47% said they disapprove. Curry’s approval is down several points from UNF’s June 2020 survey when it was at 45% approval and June 2019 at 46% approval.

Regarding the Jacksonville Jaguars, owner Shad Khan had 40% approval, but just 20% approve of Doug Marrone’s job performance. Khan and Marrone’s approval ratings saw a marked decline since PORL’s Jax Speaks Survey in October of 2017, when they were 65% and 58%, respectively.

Also on the poll were questions about new stadium renovations, the importance of having a football team in Jacksonville and even a poll on recent city partnerships with Shad Khan including the performance of Daily’s Place.

All the data and more information can be seen in the press release.

