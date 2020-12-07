How to celebrate the holidays while social distancing

With Christmas and the New Year around the corner, it’s important to spend time with your family. Keeping in mind the importance of social distancing, here are some fun ways you can spend your holiday while staying safe.

Holiday cards

One way to stay connected during the holidays while also social distancing is by making holiday cards. Holiday cards can help make these trying times a little less lonely for those who are spending the holidays alone.

Decorate the front door

Whether you’re in an apartment or a house, you can make your front door the most festive looking one on the block by putting up a few lights and any other festive decorations.

Decorate a gingerbread house

Another classic fun holiday activity you could do while staying safe is building a gingerbread house. Not only do you get to bake, but you can also show off your architecture skills.

Christmas movie night

If you’d like to stay in and relax with a nice holiday movie, that’s also a great thing to do during the holidays. Doing a watch party is also a nice option to connect with friends and extended family like “Netflix Party” or “Hulu Watch Party.” All that’s required is both viewing parties have a Netflix or Hulu account and are using Chrome for Netflix.

Seeing lights

If getting out of the house peaks your interest, what better way to kill a few hours than to get a cup of hot chocolate and drive around to see the holiday lights with your family?

Bake holiday cookies

Whether it be cookies or any other festive treats, baking is a great way to spend the holidays with family.

With the holiday season here, spending time with family and enjoying the holiday season is important. It is also important to stay safe in these difficult times. So happy holidays and remember to stay safe.

