UNF School of Music to showcase G.F. Handel’s ‘Messiah On The Move’

A production of “Messiah On the Move” will be performed virtually by the UNF choral program. The hour-long performance will involve three student choral ensembles, faculty soloists, and the UNF Lawson Ensemble to create a grandeur musical sensation.

The showcase will take place on the UNF School of Music’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.

Much work went into the production with tons of faculty, videographers, and student ensembles working together to create a powerful, musical story.

The performance was filmed and audio recorded in various locations, such as the UNF campus, Jacksonville Beach’s St. Paul’s by-the-Sea, and Palms Presbyterian Church.

Since 2009, the UNF choral program has performed Messiah differently each year. The performance will be inspired by current events including themes of pandemic isolation and a message of healing.

“These times are challenging for people all over the world,” visual artist and director Patrick Chiu said to UNF News. “This performance emphasizes staying positive and looking for the best in the world even through so much darkness.”

The production is sure to be a warm treat for the holiday season.

___