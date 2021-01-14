What sort of jobs can you land with your UNF major?
January 14, 2021
After graduating from UNF with your degree of choice, it’s time to do the thrilling task of applying for a job that coincides with what you’ve learned and mastered in college. There’s a wide variety of career opportunities out there, and it begs the question — which type of jobs can you get with the degree you’ve acquired, or are pursuing?
Some of UNF’s most popular majors, and more broad areas of study, consist of: Business Management, Marketing, Communication, English, and Psychology.
So, what can you do with these degrees?
Here’s a list of some of the career opportunities available in the fields listed above (Please note that these are just some of the many directions you can go with your degree):
1.) Business Management
By achieving a degree in Business Management, you’ll have strengthened your decision-making abilities, conquered effective communication skills, obtained entrepreneurial thinking, and acquainted yourself with various business environments.
Career opportunities:
Account Executive
Credit and Collections Manager
Hotel Manager
Human Resources Manager
Management Analyst
Management Trainee
Manufacturing Supervisor
Merchandise Manager
Operations Manager
Restaurant/Food Service Manager
Retail Store Manager
Training and Development Manager
Wholesale Manager
2.) Marketing:
If you’ve majored in Marketing, you’ve acquired the capability to create, communicate, and bring great value to consumers. Since marketing courses touch on such a variety of studies, such as and marketing strategy, advertising, communications, consumer behavior, and public relations, there is a large selection of potential jobs to choose from.
Career opportunities:
Account Representative
Brand Manager
Consultant
Consumer Affairs Specialist
Distribution Manager
Internet Marketing Specialist
Market Representative
Marketing Researcher
Product Manager
Research Analyst
Retail/Sales Manager
Social Media Manager
Telemarketing Representative
3.) Communication
Effective communication skills key when it comes to persuading, educating, informing, and entertaining. Communication majors are planners and learn to make decisions on the transfer of information to audiences through a variety of platforms, such as social media, mass media, and more.
Career opportunities:
Advertising Manager
Advertising Sales Representative
Campaign Manager
Consumer Affairs Specialist
Media Buyer
Media Specialist
Meeting, Convention and Event Planner
Promotions Manager
Public Information Officer
Public Relations and Fundraising Managers
Public Relations Officer
Public Relations Specialist
Reporter/Journalist
Special Events Coordinator
4.) English
Graduates with an English degree will have learned the study of ideas, cultures, morals, and concepts throughout history. They’ll know the ins and outs of the English language, they’ll have developed a proficiency in critical thinking as well as oral and written communication skills. English majors are an asset to many different types of workplaces.
Career Opportunities:
Book Critique
Communications Manager
Copywriter
Creative Writer
Editorial Assistant
Editor – Film/Magazine/Newspaper/Video
Literary Agent
Manuscript Reader
Novelist
Program Specialist
Publisher
Reporter/Journalist
Script-writer/Producer
Teacher
Technical Writer
5.) Psychology
Psychology majors gain expertise in research, information gathering, and analytical thinking. They examine how the mind works, what is normal and abnormal behavior, human and animal interactions, and so much more. Having a major in Psychology opens up a multitude of doors, especially in social work.
Career Opportunities:
Admissions Recruiter
Case Manager/Caseworker
Child, Family, and School Social Worker
Corporate Recruiter
Domestic Violence Counselor
Financial Aid Counselor
Patient Representative
Research Assistant
Residential Advisor
Sales Manager
Social and Community Service Manager
Substance Abuse and Addictions Counselor
Vocational Rehabilitation Administrator
Youth Services Specialist
If your major wasn’t included in this list, click here to see the full list of career opportunities for all UNF majors.
