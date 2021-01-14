What sort of jobs can you land with your UNF major?

After graduating from UNF with your degree of choice, it’s time to do the thrilling task of applying for a job that coincides with what you’ve learned and mastered in college. There’s a wide variety of career opportunities out there, and it begs the question — which type of jobs can you get with the degree you’ve acquired, or are pursuing?

Some of UNF’s most popular majors, and more broad areas of study, consist of: Business Management, Marketing, Communication, English, and Psychology.

So, what can you do with these degrees?

Here’s a list of some of the career opportunities available in the fields listed above (Please note that these are just some of the many directions you can go with your degree):

1.) Business Management

By achieving a degree in Business Management, you’ll have strengthened your decision-making abilities, conquered effective communication skills, obtained entrepreneurial thinking, and acquainted yourself with various business environments.

Career opportunities:

Account Executive

Credit and Collections Manager

Hotel Manager

Human Resources Manager

Management Analyst

Management Trainee

Manufacturing Supervisor

Merchandise Manager

Operations Manager

Restaurant/Food Service Manager

Retail Store Manager

Training and Development Manager

Wholesale Manager

2.) Marketing:

If you’ve majored in Marketing, you’ve acquired the capability to create, communicate, and bring great value to consumers. Since marketing courses touch on such a variety of studies, such as and marketing strategy, advertising, communications, consumer behavior, and public relations, there is a large selection of potential jobs to choose from.

Career opportunities:

Account Representative

Brand Manager

Consultant

Consumer Affairs Specialist

Distribution Manager

Internet Marketing Specialist

Market Representative

Marketing Researcher

Product Manager

Research Analyst

Retail/Sales Manager

Social Media Manager

Telemarketing Representative

3.) Communication

Effective communication skills key when it comes to persuading, educating, informing, and entertaining. Communication majors are planners and learn to make decisions on the transfer of information to audiences through a variety of platforms, such as social media, mass media, and more.

Career opportunities:

Advertising Manager

Advertising Sales Representative

Campaign Manager

Consumer Affairs Specialist

Media Buyer

Media Specialist

Meeting, Convention and Event Planner

Promotions Manager

Public Information Officer

Public Relations and Fundraising Managers

Public Relations Officer

Public Relations Specialist

Reporter/Journalist

Special Events Coordinator

4.) English

Graduates with an English degree will have learned the study of ideas, cultures, morals, and concepts throughout history. They’ll know the ins and outs of the English language, they’ll have developed a proficiency in critical thinking as well as oral and written communication skills. English majors are an asset to many different types of workplaces.

Career Opportunities:

Book Critique

Communications Manager

Copywriter

Creative Writer

Editorial Assistant

Editor – Film/Magazine/Newspaper/Video

Literary Agent

Manuscript Reader

Novelist

Program Specialist

Publisher

Reporter/Journalist

Script-writer/Producer

Teacher

Technical Writer

5.) Psychology

Psychology majors gain expertise in research, information gathering, and analytical thinking. They examine how the mind works, what is normal and abnormal behavior, human and animal interactions, and so much more. Having a major in Psychology opens up a multitude of doors, especially in social work.

Career Opportunities:

Admissions Recruiter

Case Manager/Caseworker

Child, Family, and School Social Worker

Corporate Recruiter

Domestic Violence Counselor

Financial Aid Counselor

Patient Representative

Research Assistant

Residential Advisor

Sales Manager

Social and Community Service Manager

Substance Abuse and Addictions Counselor

Vocational Rehabilitation Administrator

Youth Services Specialist

If your major wasn’t included in this list, click here to see the full list of career opportunities for all UNF majors.

