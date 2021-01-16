Ospreys find groove in comeback win over Lipscomb, split season series

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

Short-term memory loss found its way to the Birds of Trey as they avenged Friday’s loss to Lipscomb with a comeback win on Saturday. Trailing by 15 points with just 10 minutes left in the game, the Ospreys found a way to win.

However, history was not on the Ospreys’ side as recent losses to Lipscomb made this game imperative for the Ospreys. Before COVID struck the sports world, The Bisons dispatched the Ospreys in the ASUN Championship tournament semifinals.

While the heartbreaking loss happened almost 10 months ago, the win today ended UNF’s small losing two-game streak against Lipscomb.

The win was not easy, as UNF trailed with their hopes looking slim in the second half, but then the Birds of Trey got hot and started hitting crucial shots.

With just 10 minutes left in the second half, UNF would go on a monster 23-6 scoring barrage to take a two-point lead with only under three minutes left in the game. Lipscomb would hold tight and even up the score at 67 apiece with two minutes left.

Jose Placer then stepped up and delivered a dagger three that left just 26 seconds on the clock.

Lipscomb was unable to respond, and the Ospreys escaped the music city with a 72-67 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Carter Hendricksen significantly impacted the game with 16 points but once again struggled from the three-point line going 1-9 in Friday’s contest and only 3-11 in today’s affair. Josh Endicott continued his dominance on the boards, recording 12 rebounds.

The Ospreys have split both of their ASUN series this year and will look for their first sweep as they host North Alabama at the UNF Arena in two weeks. Follow along for more updates and stories with UNF Spinnaker.

