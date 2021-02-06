Lady Ospreys snap Liberty’s 11-game win streak in series-opening win

A home win against the top team in the ASUN to start the weekend? The Lady Ospreys checked that off the list as they got the win 85-80 on Saturday at the UNF Arena.

Hot off an eight-game win streak, the Liberty Flames hoped to extend their run, but UNF used momentum at the end of the first half and a big game from Marissa Mackins to secure the win.

Early on in the game, the Flames were able to tame the Ospreys, but this early back and forth action wouldn’t phase UNF. The Ospreys were able to pull away midway through the second quarter and gained a 41-33 lead at the half.

UNF turned on the jets in the second half and, at one point, even earned a 17-point lead. While the Flames were able to make the game closer in the final minutes, UNF kept their composure and made smart plays to end the game with a win.

The win now puts UNF in third place in the ASUN with a 7-2 record and bumps the Flames to second in the ASUN with a record of 8-1.

The Ospreys will take on the Flames once again this Sunday afternoon ask the Lady Ospreys look to extend their winning streak to four games.

