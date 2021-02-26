UNF School of Music presents Voices of Mahogany: A celebration of Choral Composers from Africa and the African Diaspora

UNF musicians will celebrate composers from Africa and the African Diaspora on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

The free event will be located at the Andrew A Robinson Theater (limited seating) and will be streamed on the UNF School of Music YouTube page.

“The Voices of Mahogany concert is addressing the underrepresentation of black composers in choral music by solely featuring compositions from Africa and the African Diaspora,” said Graduate student Jeremy McKinnies.

Jeremy McKinnies will conduct selections spanning over 100 years and multiple countries.

Join UNF at this magical event in celebration of Black History Month.

