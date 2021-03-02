Graduation application deadline on Friday

In April of 2021, UNF will provide Spring 2021 graduates the chance to have an in-person graduation as well as a virtual one. The graduation walk will be held on April 17 and 18, and graduates must apply to graduate by this Friday, March 5.

Seniors must sign up through your myWings account. In order to participate in the Graduation Walk, students must select YES for the ceremony participation on the application. Graduates who have selected NO and want to change their option can contact UNF to do so.

There will be a limited audience due to COVID-19 protocols.

