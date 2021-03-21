UNF volleyball aces their way to victory in regular-season finale over Stetson

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

On senior night, the Osprey volleyball team used an all-around performance to end the regular season on a winning note. After dropping the first game of their two-day, two-game series to Stetson on Friday, the Ospreys found their groove and took care of business.

The Osprey volleyball team only had one departing senior this spring semester as outside hitter Miriam Stingl will be graduating this semester. After transferring in from Lee College, Stingl became a regular starter on the team and was a key piece on offense and defense. She played a significant role in Saturday’s match with her season-high in kills with 12.

Stingl’s performance helped her team to a solid victory over Stetson, who they have faced four times this season in an astonishing 17 sets. While only dropping one set tonight, the team played great in the other three.

The first set was back and forth, with UNF having to dig deep and find a way to win. They were able to find a stride late and put the Hatters on their heels, and won the set 25-23 on the back of Stingl’s five kills. Not a bad way to start her senior night.

In the second set, UNF would get down 5-0 early and couldn’t regain the lead. Stetson capitalized in the end, winning the set 25-20.

The third set was pivotal for the Ospreys as the team got some energy from early aces from setter Julianna Askew. Askew finished the game with 57 assists, which were her second-most on the season. The Ospreys were able to complete the set using two crucial kills off the bench from outside hitter Kirby Smith.

For the final set, things were not looking too bright early on as the Hatters were looking to extend the match to five sets. The set then became a back and forth battle, with Smith providing more crucial kills as the Ospreys took a 23-22 advantage late. UNF would capitalize on their first match point and win the set 25-23 on a kill from Smith.

With the game and regular season coming to an end, the UNF volleyball team now has their sights set on the ASUN tournament, where they will (once again) play Stetson in the quarterfinals. The match will be played at the UNF Arena on Sat. March 27 at 7 p.m. Look for an ASUN tournament preview early this week as UNF Spinnaker continues coverage of UNF volleyball.

