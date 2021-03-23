This week is UNF’s annual sex week

This week the LGBTQ+ Center is hosting UNF’s annual Sex Week. There will be many events, most of which will take place through Zoom. Students can sign up for these Zoom meetings at this link.

On Monday, March 22, at 2 p.m. there will be a Working Against Biphobia Zoom meeting. This meeting will talk about the negative stereotypes that bisexual people may hear about and how to work against those stereotypes.

Tuesday will host a Sex During COVID-19 meeting at 2 p.m. This discussion will cover how to navigate sex and dating through COVID-19. They will explain important safety tips for safe pandemic sex.

This Wednesday, there will be a Safe, Sapphic Sex meeting at 1 p.m. Women and people who identify as feminine can enjoy this conversation that will talk about navigating sex for people on the sapphic spectrum. There will also be free HIV testing on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UNF LGBTQ+ Center.

Healing and Pleasure After Trauma – Tools for Reclaiming Sexuality will be hosted on Thursday at 2 p.m through Zoom. Sarah Brynn Holliday of Formidable Femme will be hosting this meeting. She will discuss how to reclaim pleasure after trauma.

On Friday, the Zoom will be Friday Lounge – It’s a Pleasure to Meet You, again taking place at 2 p.m. The Women’s Center is partnering with the LGBTQ+ Center for this event to discuss sex education you may not have had growing up. This will be hosted by professor Angel K. Russel.

For more information, contact the LGBTQ+ Center at [email protected] or 904-620-4720.

__

