UNF to hold COVID-19 clinic for those 18 and older

UNF announced that Student Health Services (SHS) will be holding a second COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for employees and students 18-years-old and older on Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7.

The first vaccine clinic will be held at the UNF Field House (Bldg. 26), located at 1 S UNF Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Appointment times on Day One, April 6, will be between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Appointment times on Day Two, April 7, will be between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Students are instructed to not call SHS for an appointment and to make an appointment online, here. For current state eligibility requirements, please visit here.

When you arrive to receive the vaccine, you must have your UNF ID and an already completed Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form, which can be found here.

The second Dose COVID Vaccine Clinic will be held 21 days following the first Dose COVID Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, at the Adam W. Herbert University Center, located at 12000 Alumni Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224.

Any person scheduling for the first vaccine clinic on April 6, will automatically be scheduled to receive their second vaccine on April 27, 2021, at the same appointment time previously mentioned, which is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Any person scheduling for the first vaccine clinic on April 7, will automatically be scheduled to receive their second vaccine on April 28, 2021, at the same appointment time previously mentioned, which is 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For students, the plan for Osprey Hall, Osprey Landing, Osprey Cove, Osprey Crossings, Osprey Village, and Osprey Fountains to close on Friday, April 23 at 3 p.m. will remain unchanged. Should a resident have an appointment for the COVID Vaccine Clinic and would like to request an accommodation to remain in their Spring 2021 housing assignment until their 2nd dose on April 27 or April 28 they can request an accommodation by emailing [email protected]

If you have any questions or need to cancel your appointment, please contact SHS at [email protected].

