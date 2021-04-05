The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three review

We’re already halfway through the series and it seems like this story is coming in full speed.

The episode centers on Sam and Bucky going to meet Baron Zemo, the villain from “Captain America: Civil War. They interrogate Zemo, who has an idea where the Flag Smashers got the super-soldier serum and is willing to help the duo to stop the terrorists. They travel to the criminal island in Madripoor, where they meet Sharon Carter, who helps the group despite having been forced out of the United States. Along the way, they get tangled up with bounty hunters, and hired killers led by a mysterious benefactor called “Power Broker.” The duo has to work with the dangerous criminal as multiple enemies come at them from all sides.

Even though the series isn’t over yet, this episode might be my favorite so far. After two episodes of establishing the main plot of this series, it’s nice to see the ante raised higher and higher each week. This one has the most characters, the most story, and the most style out of anything we’ve seen so far. While storylines like the one with Captain Walker and the Flag Smashers take back seats in this episode, the focus is on the alliance of convenience between Sam, Bucky, and Zemo. When you first see this Zemo, it’s sort of a “Silence of the Lambs” feel where you know this guy has answers. However, you don’t know whether to trust him or not, due to his past history with the Avengers. Much like in the previous films, you know that the heroes are gonna have to break a few rules to get the job done.

Things get even more interesting where they travel to Madripoor, which is basically an island that’s inhabited and ruled by criminals from all over the world. Seeing our heroes hide in plain sight as they navigate this dangerous city is nothing short of entertaining. They even pack a few suspenseful moments here when they’re trying to stay in character. Between the characters, the location, and the action, this feels like something straight out of “John Wick,” which is ironic considering the co-creator of that series, Derek Kolstad, is the sole writer for this episode and he truly shines here. When it was announced that he was on the writer’s team for this show, I was stoked because this show seems like something that easily translates to his film series. Needless to say that this show is his wheelhouse.

I especially have to give props to Daniel Brühl for his performance for Zemo. I feel like people took this character for granted, which is understandable as he wasn’t in much focus in “Captain America: Civil War,” but he really shines here. I think he’s at his best when he goes back and forth between his villainous persona and the uneasy ally to these characters. It’s also shown that he has the connections, the wealth, and even the prowess when it comes to being a villain. He’s not just a guy in the shadows, they show he can be a legitimate threat.

I also like how this episode gives attention to other characters like Sharon Carter, who has lost faith after being forced out of the United States for helping the Avengers. It’s nice to see this character again, and I hope they follow through with her storyline.

Even the plotline with the Flag Smashers is given some depth here, particularly with their leader Karli Morgentau. Yes, I am aware that the actress, Erin Kellyman, played a similar character in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” but it works better here because she gets a lot more focus. She’s not only given a character that’s very quick to grasp, but they also show she’s willing to do horrible things to accomplish her goals. It isn’t run of the mill, they openly acknowledge it’s really messed up.

Between the Flag Smashers, the new Captain America, and Zemo, this series is stacking up a lot of conflicts and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping from here. This show is firing on all cylinders, and I can’t wait to see what the remaining episodes have in store for us.

Rating: 5 / 5 Spinnaker Sails.