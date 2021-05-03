Five new restaurants to try out in Jacksonville

As normalcy gradually starts to return, more people are interested in going out to local restaurants again. Jacksonville is already home to many culinary gems as the city continues to welcome even more neat spots this year.

If you are interested in trying a new restaurant out, as opposed to your staple, check out these new places. If dining in isn’t your priority still — these restaurants do offer takeout as well.

Catullo’s Pizzeria

This hot new pizza joint is located in an event space in downtown Jacksonville that is covered in street art cartoons called Toon Town. Fulfill your pizza dreams here as they serve them up fresh through a window. Aside from the classics, make sure to try out the best-selling “That Peary Thingy.” The pie has Gorgonzola, goat cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto, diced pears, arugula and a drizzle of hot honey.

Hours are : 11a.m.-2p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday.

Located at: 1726 E Church St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

To visit the website click, here.

904 Tacos at Five Points

Big fan of tacos and margaritas whether it’s taco Tuesday or not? Then this spot is for you. This new spot is located in a popular neighborhood already filled with some of locals favorite spots to dine. They have so many different options and varieties to offer when it comes to margaritas and tacos that this spot is bound to please anyone who dines in.

Hours are: 11a.m.-10p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11a.m.-11.p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 11a.m.-9p.m. on Sunday.

Located at: 1068 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

To visit the website click, here.

Prati Italia

This new establishment is truly inspired by the authentic flavors of Italian cuisine. They offer tasty appetizers and salads as well as homemade pastas and pizzas. They also offer a series of popular entrees such as chicken parmesan, steak, scallops, fish and more. One of the most popular items on the menu is the 13-layer crispy lasagna, featuring pasta sheets, bolognese, provolone and Parmigiano cheeses, marinara, garlic cream, and herbs.

Hours are: Happy Hour Daily 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Dinner Sunday – Thursday 4:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Dinner Friday & Saturday 4:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday Brunch 10AM – 2:30 p.m.

Located at: 4972 Big Island Dr, Jakconville, FL 32246

To visit the website click, here.

Hana Moon Japanese Restaurant

After opening in late 2020, the sushi spot has made a good name for itself with it’s beautiful presentation of its food. Not only are the rolls delicious, but they are extremely photogenic.

Hours are: Monday: closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 11a.m.-9:30p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11a.m.-10p.m.

Sunday: 12p.m.-9p.m.

Located at: 11531 San Jose Blvd #9

Jacksonville, FL 32223

To visit the website click, here.

Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne Bar

This new restaurant is located in the Springfield neighborhood. It offers comfort food and champagne as well as chicken sandwiches, which is what they are known for. Check out the “Flavor Bomb” sandwich, which is very popular. It is made with a fried chicken thigh, orange blossom honey, and Fernandina Beach hot sauce on a truffle gouda biscuit.

Hours are: Sunday-Monday: closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 4-9p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10a.m.-9p.m.

Located at: 1602 Walnut Street Jacksonville, FL 32206

To visit the website click, here.

