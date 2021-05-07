Wait, some UNF sports are still competing?

Featured image: Justin Nedrow

As the end of the spring sports seasons come to a near, there is still much at stake for many UNF teams. With some going to play in the ASUN tournament and others finding themselves competing against Power Five schools, there is still much action going on and games to be won.

Let’s check out the sports that are still battling and making UNF proud in early May.

Softball

The UNF softball team is set to start play in the ASUN tournament on Friday, May 7, when they host the JU Dolphins. The Ospreys secured the ASUN South second seed while the Dolphins are the three seed in the tournament. Coming off a season where they finished .500 in ASUN play, the Ospreys swept their regular-season series over JU.

The series will be a best two out of three series with two games on Friday and a game on Saturday if needed. If the Ospreys advance, they will head up North to Kennesaw to play in the semifinals.

Women’s tennis

After winning the conference championship, women’s tennis will now play #25 Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. With the Ospreys coming off a 4-2 win against FGCU and the Rebels coming off an SEC tournament second-round loss to #26 Kentucky, this matchup will be one to watch.

The Ospreys will have to get past an Ole Miss squad that has lost eight games this season, and an upset could be brewing at the courts in Atlanta.

Baseball

The regular season for the Ospreys continues as they host Stetson for three games beginning on May 7. With these games and two individual games left on the plate before the ASUN tournament, the team is starting to look more polished going into the postseason.

After a heartbreaking loss to ranked South Carolina, the Ospreys will look to improve in the ASUN South rankings with a few wins this weekend.

Women’s golf

While the women’s golf team didn’t win the ASUN tournament, their sharp regular season play earned them an at-large invitation to the NCAA Louisville Regional. They come in as the 11 seed and will compete against teams such as Auburn, Florida State and other Power Five schools.

The regional is set for May 10-12 at the U of L Golf Club. This marks the first time UNF has qualified for the postseason without the ASUN automatic qualifier status.

Men’s golf

Men’s golf also captured a bid to an NCAA regional when they earned the four seed at the NCAA Noblesville Regional. This marks the Osprey’s 11th straight trip to an NCAA regional after a remarkable regular season that included six top-five finishes in eight events.

While they had a disappointing ASUN tournament, they hope to turn things back onto the winning side as they will have to compete against teams such as Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee. Their regional goes from May 17-19 at the Sagamore Club hosted by Ball State.

Women’s and men’s track and field

May 14-15 will be the ASUN championship for men and women’s track and field. The host site will be the beautiful new track at Harmon Stadium as both teams look to advance to the NCAA regional that will be held at the same site.

