Five games to still look forward to this year

It’s mind-boggling to think that the summer is already here. The first half of the year had a few great video games: “Hitman 3,” “Returnal,” the new “Pokémon Snap,” “Resident Evil: Village.” Even so, there is still a lot of excitement for what is yet to come. Below is a list of some of the most anticipated upcoming titles releasing on gaming platforms in 2021!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Release Date: June 11, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

“Ratchet & Clank” are no strangers to the PlayStation fanbase. The franchise is almost 20 years old, and Sony Interactive Entertainment has released 16 titles during that time. Ratchet and his witty friend Clank blast onto the PlayStation 5 this summer for another outing. This time, the duo will be going on a multi-dimensional adventure, taking on an enemy from another existence. The team behind the title, Insomniac Games, will showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller. With the new technology, the developers can render two scenes together, allowing players to transition between worlds simultaneously. Expect insane weaponry at your fingertips, superb locations, and new characters to keep you entertained. “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” is a must-play for summer 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release Date: Fall 2021

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The role-playing action game “Horizon Forbidden West” from Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment is the sequel to the wildly successful “Horizon Zero Dawn” in 2017. The main protagonist, Aloy, returns to save the post-apocalyptic world from a mysterious plague hell-bent on destroying everything it touches. Explore an open world of new biomes filled with discovery, prosperous cultures, and amazing mechanical creatures around every corner. “Horizon Forbidden West” is shaping up to be an experience PlayStation players won’t want to miss in 2021.

Halo Infinite

Release Date: Fall 2021

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The “Halo” franchise has been Microsoft’s crown jewel since the beginning, and they know it. “Halo: Combat Evolved,” the original game, was released with the first Xbox console 20 years ago. Fans were disappointed to hear that the newest entry, “Halo Infinite” (Halo 6), wouldn’t be delivered with the launch of the Xbox Series X|S in holiday 2020. However, others in the community saw the delay of the game as a positive. According to xbox.com, “Halo Infinite” is the most ambitious “Halo” game ever made. Whenever the words “most ambitious” are tossed around, it’s better if the developers take their time. The story centers around the iconic Master Chief facing off against a foe more callous than we’ve ever seen. Allegedly players will also experience an open world aspect, fully exploring the scope of the Halo ring for the first time. So hop into the warthog in fall 2021, and let’s ride!

Battlefield 6

Release Date: Fall 2021

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

So far, there’s little to know about the new “Battlefield” coming this holiday season. According to an announcement on the “Battlefield” website, Electronic Arts promises more information in June. What’s known about the game is that it’s a gigantic collaboration of four developer teams under EA. Players can expect more of what “Battlefield” is famous for; epic mayhem with full-scale warfare and destructible environments. It’s also worth noting that “Battlefield 6” will be on both current and last-generation consoles, squashing rumors that it will only be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If the stars align for “Battlefield 6,” it can be the most popular multiplayer release of 2021. See you on the battlefield, soldier!

Untitled God of War sequel

Release Date: TBA 2021

Platform: PlayStation 5

I hesitated to put this title on the list because there’s a chance we won’t see the sequel to the critically acclaimed rebooted “God of War 2018” in 2021. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developing team at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio still have the game slated for release this year; fingers crossed this stays true. The sequel will continue the action-adventure story of Kratos and his son Atreus where the previous narrative left off. Ragnarok is coming! Since the wait for another announcement is in full swing, I highly recommend playing “God of War 2018” if you have a PlayStation 4 or 5. No exaggeration, it’s one of the best video games of all time. Under the assumption that director Cory Barlog and his team of exceptional developers at Santa Monica Studio will deliver another masterpiece, the sequel will be a game everyone will be talking about for years to come.

