UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Ospreys open ASUN tournament with win over Stetson, take 1-0 series lead

John Watson, Sports Editor
May 22, 2021

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

In the postseason, every pitch matters. Whether it be a 1-2 curveball in the bottom of the second or a 3-1 fastball down the middle in the top of the eighth, every pitch matters. In their first game of the postseason, UNF used a never-back-down mentality and a well-rounded performance to defeat the Stetson Hatters 5-4.

Getting off to a hot start is most likely what the Ospreys had envisioned when they stepped onto the grass and dirt at Harmon Stadium and began their preparations for Friday’s game. As the top of the first inning got underway, it was apparent to the Ospreys that these Hatter hitters were there to win.

 OF/ LHP Austin Bogart is 2-0 on the mound against Stetson this year, allowing just six earned runs in 21.2 innings (Justin Nedrow)

In the first inning, the Hatters would score three runs with two singles, a double and a two-run home run by Eric Foggo. While this would put the Hatters up early, the Ospreys would chip away to earn a run back on an Alex Kachler RBI double. Things would calm down in this one as both teams were blanked in the second and third innings.

In the fourth, UNF kept on their mission of chipping away at the Hatters lead and scored another run on two consecutive doubles to bring the deficit to just one. Things were now about to get interesting in Jacksonville.

The sixth inning is where the tides turned, and Stetson found themselves with their first postseason deficit of 2021. While they would score their fourth run in the top half of the inning, the Ospreys would string together a few hits highlighted by a Blake Marabell two-run moonshot to left. UNF was now up 5-4 on Marabell’s fourth home run of the year against Stetson.

At this point in the game, the Ospreys were still backing their starting pitcher, Austin Bogart, who is a former Hatter. UNF would get a career-high eight innings out of Bogart, and he would be relieved by Brandon Reitz in the ninth. Reitz had the right stuff and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the save and give the Ospreys a 1-0 series lead.

In a game where nine Ospreys had one or more hits, there was much to like about the outcome of this contest. However, there is still work to be done as this rivalry will continue with the second game of the best-of-three series on Saturday at 2 p.m. 

Capacity is limited to 500 fans, though, so don’t wait too long to get your tickets! All games will also be streamed on ESPN+ for those who can’t make it to Harmon Stadium. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF baseball.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
John Watson, Sports Editor

email: [email protected]

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Preview: UNF set to start postseason run with series against Stetson

    Latest Stories

    Preview: UNF set to start postseason run with series against Stetson

  • In this Monday, May 17, 2021, photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tours a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students aged 12 through 15 set up in a gym at Topeka High School in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor is under increasing pressure to end an extra $300 a week in benefits for unemployed workers, with critics of the aid arguing that businesses are having problems hiring enough workers because of it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

    Daily

    AP: US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

  • Photo courtesy of Cassiano Psomas via Unsplash

    Daily

    Mental health awareness: Psychiatric service dogs & emotional support dogs

  • NOAA satellite image for larger view of Hurricane Katrina taken Aug. 28, 2005, as the storm’s outer bands lashed the Gulf Coast of the United States a day before making landfall. (NOAA).

    Daily

    Meteorologists predict above-average hurricane season for 2021

  • Image courtesy of Amazon Prime

    Entertainment

    ‘Invincible’ review

  • AP Photo via Damian Dovarganes, File

    Daily

    President Biden signs bill addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans with overwhelming bipartisan support

  • Men’s golf narrowly misses top-5 cut at NCAA Regionals

    Latest Stories

    Men’s golf narrowly misses top-5 cut at NCAA Regionals

  • Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a female student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)

    Daily

    AP: Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came

  • The Magic Kingdom Park and Monorail / Photo by Nathan Turoff

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    Disney and Universal update their mask guidelines

  • AP Photo Mark J. Terrill. 

    Basketball

    UNF Coach Driscoll shares his thoughts on Kobe Bryant posthumous induction to the Hall of Fame

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
Ospreys open ASUN tournament with win over Stetson, take 1-0 series lead