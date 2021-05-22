Ospreys open ASUN tournament with win over Stetson, take 1-0 series lead

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

In the postseason, every pitch matters. Whether it be a 1-2 curveball in the bottom of the second or a 3-1 fastball down the middle in the top of the eighth, every pitch matters. In their first game of the postseason, UNF used a never-back-down mentality and a well-rounded performance to defeat the Stetson Hatters 5-4.

Getting off to a hot start is most likely what the Ospreys had envisioned when they stepped onto the grass and dirt at Harmon Stadium and began their preparations for Friday’s game. As the top of the first inning got underway, it was apparent to the Ospreys that these Hatter hitters were there to win.

In the first inning, the Hatters would score three runs with two singles, a double and a two-run home run by Eric Foggo. While this would put the Hatters up early, the Ospreys would chip away to earn a run back on an Alex Kachler RBI double. Things would calm down in this one as both teams were blanked in the second and third innings.

In the fourth, UNF kept on their mission of chipping away at the Hatters lead and scored another run on two consecutive doubles to bring the deficit to just one. Things were now about to get interesting in Jacksonville.

The sixth inning is where the tides turned, and Stetson found themselves with their first postseason deficit of 2021. While they would score their fourth run in the top half of the inning, the Ospreys would string together a few hits highlighted by a Blake Marabell two-run moonshot to left. UNF was now up 5-4 on Marabell’s fourth home run of the year against Stetson.

At this point in the game, the Ospreys were still backing their starting pitcher, Austin Bogart, who is a former Hatter. UNF would get a career-high eight innings out of Bogart, and he would be relieved by Brandon Reitz in the ninth. Reitz had the right stuff and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the save and give the Ospreys a 1-0 series lead.

In a game where nine Ospreys had one or more hits, there was much to like about the outcome of this contest. However, there is still work to be done as this rivalry will continue with the second game of the best-of-three series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Capacity is limited to 500 fans, though, so don’t wait too long to get your tickets! All games will also be streamed on ESPN+ for those who can’t make it to Harmon Stadium. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF baseball.

