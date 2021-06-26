UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Former Senate President Rachel Saunders resigns ahead of Senate impeachment trial

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
June 26, 2021

The Senate convened Friday afternoon to discuss, among other business, the Articles of Impeachment brought against former Senate President Rachel Saunders. However, all future hearings on the issue have been canceled after Saunders submitted her resignation. 

Articles of Impeachment had been brought against Saunders as her involvement in a group chat was brought to the forefront of UNF’s attention. Over the past few months, we have watched as the Primary Court and the Supreme Court of UNF both found Saunders in violation of the accused charges. 

In lieu of the recent news, Student Government is looking towards the future of the organization. At Friday’s Senate meeting, Student Body President Selma Besirevic spoke to senators about the importance of maintaining a “professional environment” within SG moving forward.

Nominations to fill the recently vacated role of Senate President have begun, with three already made. The Senate will convene again on July 16 to open the floor for more nominations, as well as vote on who will ultimately fill the position. 

Spinnaker has requested Saunders’s resignation letter and will continue to update this story.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

