Former UNF President Anne H. Hopkins passes away

The University of North Florida’s fourth president, Dr. Anne H. Hopkins, passed away this past Fourth of July weekend. Dr. Hopkins was the University’s president from 1999 to 2002 and worked as a political science professor years afterward.

According to UNF Media Relations’ news release, Dr. Hopkins initiated the University’s first capital campaign “Access to Excellence.” At the time, the campaign was the largest philanthropic effort in Jacksonville’s history and raised more than $100 million.

“Dr. Hopkins will be remembered elevating the student engagement opportunities, faculty research projects, and the overall prominence of the University as well as spearheading a capital campaign that greatly contributed to the University’s ongoing growth and development,” said UNF President David Szymanski to UNF News. […] “She will be greatly missed.”

Additional information about Dr. Hopkins and her successes, as well as the memorial service, can be found here.