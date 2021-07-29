UNF Student Government Lend-a-Wing Director resigns, the second resignation this week

Already reeling from the loss of former Student Body Vice President Darryl Boyer yesterday, Student Government takes another blow as Lend-a-Wing Director David Catone submits his resignation.

Citing giving assistance to the Emergency Department, Catone’s resignation will not take effect until “a suitable replacement has been found and trained.” His full resignation letter can be found below.

Screenshots of the Lend-a-Wing Director’s resignation letter, Courtesy of SG.

Recently, the Student Government Communications Director also resigned, citing their wish to not work in a “hostile environment,” making Catone’s resignation the fourth of its kind this year alone.

The Communication Directors’ full resignation can be found below.

Screenshot of former SG Communications Director resignation letter, Courtesy of SG.

Time will tell whether Student Government will roll with the punches or not. Spinnaker will follow this story as it continues to develop and is reaching out to all parties involved.