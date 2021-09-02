What you need to know before going to an athletic event

Did you know that if you are a student of the University, you can go to every single athletic event for free? Sporting events at UNF are back in full force and there’s a lot to know about watching your favorite team play. Here are some things you should know before going to the games.

Tickets

Women’s and Men’s Soccer, Volleyball, Women’s and Men’s Basketball, Softball, Baseball, and Track and Field all require a ticket to enter the game. Students do have to claim tickets online prior to all ticketed games. All of the information, including a step-by-step process of how to claim student tickets, can be found here.

If you are not a student, tickets will need to be purchased by going to UNFOpsreys.com and clicking the Tickets tab at the top.

How many sports?

Men’s: Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Tennis and, Track and Field

Women’s: Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track and Field and Volleyball

For home and away schedules for all teams, click this link

Parking

There are three main spectator parking lots for athletic events. Lot 18, Lot 15, and Garage 38. There is also a Donor lot behind the arena. Each parking lot is free of charge for athletic event parking.

Courtesy of UNF Athletics.

Who do we play?

The Ospreys are a Division 1 program playing in the ASUN Conference. The ASUN consists of Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, FGCU, Kennesaw State, Stetson, Liberty, Lipscomb, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama. We also play a variety of schools in non-conference matchups including games against schools like the University of Florida, Virginia Tech, and others.

The River City Rumble

Announced officially on January 23, 2006, the River City Rumble sought to make the rivalry between JU and UNF a little more interesting. Each year the Dolphins and the Ospreys’ 14 sports teams face each other and whoever wins that game gets a point towards the River City Rumble. At the end of the year, the university with the most points is the River City Rumble Champion and gets awarded the “Old Wooden Barrel.”

Courtesy of UNF Athletics.

Clear Bag Policy

All athletic events now use a clear bag policy. Approved bags are listed below

Courtesy of UNF Athletics.

Anything else to know?

We are the Ospreys and what do we do? SWOOP

