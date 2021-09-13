UNF COVID-19 cases see significant decrease

UNF has seen a significant decrease in overall COVID cases for the first full week of September. Compared to last week, the number of cases decreased by over 60 percent.

Visualization of Cases, compiled by Nathan Turoff.

Compared to last week, all three groups saw a decrease in the number of cases. Only 11 on-campus students tested positive, compared to 18 last week. Only 15 off-campus students tested positive, below the 22 from last week. The number of positive cases among employees fell by half, from six cases to three.

This is the lowest number of positive cases we’ve seen since the fall semester resumed. Hopefully, the cases will continue to decrease with each coming week, and Spinnaker will keep you updated when they do.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].